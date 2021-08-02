A legless thief?

02 August 2021 14:37 IST

Part 2: The mystery is finally solved. But what to do with the culprit?

The story so far: Seven chickens from Samesh’s house have disappeared and, from the trail left behind, it appears the thief has no legs. Binita offers to help find it.

That evening, Binita returned huffing and puffing with a large cage. “Here!” she dumped the cage before Samesh. “Now look carefully as I explain how to use it.”

Samesh listened, as Binita gave him instructions. He placed a chicken in one compartment, then shut its latch. He opened the latch to the adjacent compartment, and set it facing the pond.

“Now, as soon as the thief emerges, it will see the chicken and walk...ugh ...crawl into the empty compartment to get it. That’s when the latch will fall, and ta da!” Binita clapped excitedly. “The thief will be locked inside.”

They hid behind the mahua tree, and waited. But as the sun set, Binita had to go home to do her homework. Tired and bored of waiting alone, Samesh too retreated indoors.

After dinner, Samesh took one last peep at the cage, but it was empty. When he woke up next morning the case was still empty. Placing a bowl of water and some grain for the chicken, Samesh went off to school.

Three days passed. There was no sign of the thief. But, on the fourth morning, Samesh woke up to Papa’s shriek. He rushed outside to find Papa and Dadaji, standing near the cage, mouths wide open.

No trace

“Well done, Samesh!” applauded Dadaji. Stuffed inside the cage was a yellow and brown snake. Its body was plumper than Samesh’s thigh. Even though it was coiled up, it looked so long that, if wrapped like a bandage, it would cover Samesh from head to foot.

“What is this?” gasped Samesh.

“A python!” replied Papa. “Now I see why there was no trace of my chickens, not even a feather. Pythons swallow their prey whole, leaving no trace behind.”

“And I know why the thief was lying low for the last three days!” exclaimed Samesh. “Pythons take three to five days to digest their food.”

He remembered reading about pythons in his science book.

All through the day, people from the village dropped by Samesh’s house to get a glimpse of the massive reptile and to suggest further action.

But Papa knew what was best for both snake and chickens. He informed the forest department, who rescued the snake and took it to safety.

The End.