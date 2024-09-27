A guide to responsible tourism

In recent times, two major disasters happened at two popular tourist spots in India - at Joshimath in Uttarakhand and Wayanad in Kerala.

Wayanad landslide

Dotted with picturesque greenery and waterfalls, Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages in the district of Wayanad in Kerala met with an incredulous turn of events in the wee hours of July 30, 2024. These villages were hit with three consecutive massive landslides due to rainfall, which according to World Weather Attribution was 10% heavier because of human-induced climate change. A team of 190 members including police, fire and rescue services, civil defence force, forest department, national disaster response force and rescue volunteers came to aid and tried to enter the remotest corners of the affected five zones. Over 400 people lost their lives and many are still missing.

Joshimath

A sinking city, the kind you might read in fiction, came true in the early months of 2023. Joshimath, a major pilgrimage and tourism centre in Uttarakhand, was sinking. The sinking of a city means land subsidence, where the ground is slowly going down. As this happened, many buildings and roads developed big cracks, with gaps appearing in walls and floors. Some buildings even started to lean or sink into the ground, looking crooked and are in danger of falling over. In early 2023, approximately 4,000 people were evacuated from Joshimath due to the sinking as it became too dangerous for people to live in.

What is causing such disasters?

Tourist attractions that are famous for their natural beauty can be divided into two broad groups - hillstations and towns located near a waterbody such as lakes, rivers or seas. All of these geological locations are sensitive, vulnerable, and can take only a certain amount of stress caused by tourism. That apart, many tourist hotspots are potentially rich in minerals. Mining activity is the biggest villain to ecosystems in these areas - from Goa to Wayanad.

Problems in hillstations

Heavy infrastructure development

In Wayanad, the construction of roads, dams, and other infrastructure projects in the mountainous region has led to a rise in landslides. As these developments disturb the natural landscape and weaken the stability of the soil, the risk of landslides has significantly increased, say experts. In Joshimath, big projects like building a huge hydro power plant and expanding roads are happening nearby. For example, in 2009, a tunnel for one of the projects accidentally damaged an underground water source, causing water to leak and dry up in nearby areas. Right now, water is coming out of cracks because of the ongoing projects

Overtourism

When a huge number of people crowd a small area, it can cause unintended consequences. Imagine the same on a hill! Wayanad has a problem of too many tourists. As more people visit, more hotels and roads are built to accommodate them. This extra construction puts stress on the land, making it more likely to suffer from landslides. Overtourism is making the area more vulnerable to such environmental issues while also affecting the local community.

Joshimath is a popular stop for people visiting Badrinath, Shri Hemkund Sahib, or the Valley of Flowers, and for those going to the nearby Auli skiing resort. The Char Dham Project has also significantly contributed to the influx of tourists. Because of this, many new hotels have been built in the town. However, the soil in the area is not suitable for the construction of so many new buildings and roads.

Climate change

Human activities, like cutting down forests and polluting the air, are speeding up climate change. This leads to more ice melting and more rain. For example, the warming of the Arabian Sea has caused more rain in the Western Ghats, where Wayanad is located. This extra rain has made landslides more likely in the area.

CRZ — a solution for problems in coastal areas?

The Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) is a set of rules in India designed to protect and manage coastal areas, made by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The objectives of the CRZ framework are to protect coastal ecosystems and biodiversity by conserving sensitive environments and their wildlife. Additionally, the CRZ seeks to reduce disaster risks by regulating coastal development to minimise the potential for natural hazards.

Goa’s concerns

Goa, a popular tourist spot in India known for its beautiful beaches and lively atmosphere, has seen a big increase in tourism over the years. The 2019 changes (or relaxations) to the CRZ rules made it easier to build hotels and resorts closer to the coast. This has made beachfront properties more accessible to developers and expanded luxury tourism. The new rules allow beach shacks to operate closer to the shore and for a longer time, making them more convenient for tourists.

However, it comes at a hefty price. Increased construction has caused beaches to erode faster because natural protections like sand dunes and vegetation are being removed. Building near the coast has led to the destruction of important habitats such as mangroves, which help protect the coastline and support marine life. The rise in tourists has resulted in more waste and pollution on beaches, which harms marine life and degrades the natural beauty of the area.

Kerala’s conundrum

Tourism is a big part of Kerala’s economy, drawing visitors from around the world. The 2019 CRZ rules have affected tourism development along the State’s coast, especially in popular beach towns like Kovalam and Varkala. These areas have seen more resorts, homestays, and tourist facilities.

As a result, the State is experiencing coastal erosion, especially in areas like Alappuzha and Kollam, due to tourism-related construction. The growth of tourism has also led to the loss of wetlands and mangroves, which are important for wildlife and flood protection. Increased tourism has overloaded waste management systems, causing pollution. While tourism boosts the economy, it also disrupts local cultures and affects traditional fishing communities.

Is sustainable tourism the solution?

Tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities is sustainable tourism, according to UN Tourism.

Sustainable and responsible tourism is important right now because it helps protect the environment and supports local communities. As more people travel, the impact on nature and local cultures increases. Sustainable tourism means visiting places in a way that doesn’t harm the environment, like not littering, saving water, and respecting wildlife. It also means supporting local businesses and respecting the traditions of the people who live there.

When tourism isn’t responsible, it can cause problems like pollution, loss of natural habitats, and even damage to cultural sites. Overcrowding in popular spots can also lead to stress on local resources, like water and energy. By being careful about how we travel, we can help ensure that beautiful places and unique cultures are preserved for the future.

Thus, sustainable tourism should Make optimal use of environmental resources that constitute a key element in tourism development. Respect the socio-cultural authenticity of host communities. Ensure viable, long-term economic operations, providing socio-economic benefits to all stakeholders.

How is eco-tourism related?

Ecotourism is a type of travel that focuses on visiting natural areas while protecting the environment and benefiting local communities. Ecotourism aims to minimise the negative impact on nature. This means that when people go on eco-friendly trips, they make sure not to disturb wildlife, damage ecosystems, or create pollution.

It also involves learning about the environment and local cultures. For example, visitors might stay in eco-friendly lodges, participate in conservation efforts, or support local businesses that respect the environment. It’s about experiencing nature in a way that helps preserve it for future generations.

The goal of ecotourism is to make sure that people can continue to enjoy natural places without harming them. By choosing ecotourism, travellers help protect important ecosystems, support local economies, and raise awareness about the need to take care of the planet.

Revenge tourism plays villain

After being stuck at home for two years due to the pandemic, many people in India are now travelling a lot more. This trend is called revenge travel, which means people are trying to make up for lost time by going on trips. Instead of travelling to faraway, expensive places, more people are choosing to explore destinations within India.

In 2020, only 2.74 million tourists visited India from other countries, compared to 10.93 million the year before. This drop happened because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But now, as people feel safer, they are eager to travel again, often preferring local spots over international trips.

The trend is popular among people aged 30-50 who can afford to travel. With online booking platforms and better transportation options, travelling has become easier and more affordable. However, this increased travel is causing problems. More visitors can lead to higher rents, more noise, traffic jams, and environmental issues like pollution and waste. Overcrowding can also harm local culture and the natural beauty of popular places, especially in areas with limited resources like coastal regions and hill stations.

Advantages of eco-tourism

Preserving culture

In addition to protecting nature, ecotourism helps preserve the culture and traditions of local communities. By respecting and learning about local customs, tourists contribute to the preservation of cultural heritage. This is especially important in areas where traditional practices are closely connected to the natural environment. Ecotourism can help maintain these unique cultures and ensure they are passed down to future generations.

Protecting the environment

Ecotourism plays a crucial role in protecting the environment. It encourages travellers to visit natural areas in a way that minimises harm. This means avoiding pollution, preserving wildlife habitats, and reducing the overall impact on nature. By being mindful of their actions, tourists help ensure that these beautiful places remain intact for future generations to enjoy.

Education and awareness

Ecotourism is also about learning. When people travel to natural areas, they often gain a deeper understanding of the environment and the importance of conservation. This kind of travel can teach tourists about the ecosystems they visit, the challenges these areas face, and how they can help protect them. This increased awareness can lead to more responsible behaviour, both during the trip and after returning home.

Supporting local communities

Another key benefit of ecotourism is its positive impact on local communities. When tourists choose to stay in locally-owned accommodations, eat at local restaurants, and purchase handmade crafts, they help boost the local economy. This creates jobs and provides income for people living in these areas, often in places where other opportunities are limited. As a result, local communities are more motivated to protect their natural surroundings.

Sustainable development

Finally, ecotourism supports sustainable development. It encourages the use of natural resources in a way that meets the needs of today without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs. By choosing ecotourism, travellers contribute to a more sustainable future, helping to protect both the environment and the communities.

What children can do?

“Indian ecological movements should be looked at as a resistance movement. People have come together to formulate important laws and participate in various movements to protect nature. In children too, this narrative should be taught,” says Yuvan Aves, Sanctuary’s Green Teacher of the year 2021, and author of Intertidal.

Karthik Gunasekar, co-founder of Aram Thinai, says curated tours by schools can educate children on environment and nature.

“Tours to cover vulnerable places, nature-based tours, and organic farming can be helpful for kids. Schools should conduct special classes to make children more aware. It is also important to note that tourism for some is a leisurely activity but for some people, it is a means of livelihood,” he adds.

Yuvan and Karthik believe that when children learn about a place’s history and ecology, they form a deeper connection with it. This understanding helps them develop a personal bond with the place, making them more aware of its importance and value. Learning through case studies encourages children to think critically and become more aware of the world around them.

The world is undergoing significant changes due to climate change, which is affecting the environment rapidly. Initiatives like the Char Dham Yatra project and the recommendations of the Gadgil Committee Report highlight the need for sustainable development and stronger government involvement.

Protecting sensitive areas like the Western Ghats, as suggested by the Gadgil Report, is crucial to preserving biodiversity and mitigating the impact of climate change. It is of immense importance to teach children that nature and development should go hand-in-hand.