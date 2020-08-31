A free suggestion

31 August 2020 01:27 IST

Reva comes up with a suggestion for the problem that the Emotions Factory is facing.

The story so far: Reva finds herself in the Emotions Factory, in a meeting of all the hearts of the world. The owners, Sandra Smiles and Tracy Tears, are trying to find a way to market their products.

Before adjourning the meeting, Sandra Smiles announced, “I’ve hired an advertising agency and an image consultancy firm to make the products more trendy and consumer friendly. The advertising agency has planned a series of campaigns that will change people’s perception of our products. After that, it becomes your duty to push the products forward.”

Once the sisters left the hall, Reva was escorted to their tastefully decorated office by Mr. Thank You and Ms. Sorry. Light blue transparent curtains let in sufficient light. The thick blue carpet muffled their footsteps. A teak wood desk with two laptops, two swivel chairs, an oak cabinet neatly stacked with pen drives, occupied the pride of place. “Hello Reva,” Tracy Tears greeted her. Sandra Smiles looking up from the annual reports she was reading, nodded at her visitor. In anger, she flung the annual report to the farthest corner of the room. “I just can’t believe it. Even after all the hard work, the sales aren’t increasing,” she said.

Advertising

Tracy Tears patted her sister’s shoulder and the sisters exchanged a look of understanding, as though a secret message had passed between them.

Ideas and solutions

“Can I make a suggestion?” Reva said. “Why don’t you run a scheme where people who use Apology and Regret will be rewarded with Happiness? As people like freebies, they will soon start using these two products.”

“Good idea,” Sandra Smiles said. “I love the sound of this scheme. I’ll ask the advertising executive to include it in the campaign.”

They were interrupted by a knock on the door.

“Sorry to disturb you, but the advertising agency’s executive has arrived,” Stella Sorry announced.

“Hope your campaign is successful and the sale of your products increases,” Reva said, as she left the office.

As Reva emerged from the factory, she saw several hearts walk out through the gates. Reva followed them. The moment she reached the gate, she felt as if someone was pulling her. For a moment everything became dark, as she was sucked back into the cupboard. She stumbled into her room, landing on her bed.

Her suitcase lay open where she had left it. As she transferred her clothes to her cupboard, she hoped that the advertising campaign would be successful. The products, though wonderful, could do with a little bit of marketing.

The end