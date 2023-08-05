A fight for freedom

August 05, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST

Pune, August, 1942

“Of course!” shouted Jehangir and Aziz, boisterously. “We will carry the Indian flags! We have to show solidarity with the freedom movement.”

Jenny added loudly, “We will take out a procession. We are freedom fighters too!”

Aban, Shireen’s mother, came in. “What is this commotion? Go out! It’s not raining.”

“Ma, we are planning something even you will like. No more noise. Promise.” said Shireen.

Along with Amanpreet, Radha, Nandini and Subhalakshmi, the 12- and 13-year-olds had taken a solemn oath to fight for India’s freedom. They knew the elders were organising secret meetings and rallies and helping people who had gone ‘underground’. The children helped by taking messages, putting pamphlets in envelopes, and carrying secret letters, but wanted to do something more and follow Gandhiji’s path of non-violence.

“This is the best plan,” said Vivek. “We’ll meet here tomorrow, march round the park, stop near the bridge and wave our flags. The police can’t do anything to us. We will be peaceful.”

“But,” said thoughtful Kavita, “will our parents allow us?”

“We’ll only be in the park, not on the road,” replied Amanpreet

A movement begins

Thousands of Indians had been jailed for defying the British. Kavita’s father had told them about the Congress meeting in Gawalia Tank, Bombay on August 8. “Gandhiji gave a call for the British to Quit India. He said, ‘We shall either free India, or die in the attempt. We shall not perpetuate our slavery. My mantra to you is Do or Die’.”

He explained that Gandhiji and other leaders had been arrested on August 9 and continued, “I saw Aruna Asaf Ali hoist the Congress flag! It was a proud and solemn moment. We all vowed that we would work for an independent India.” He also told them how thousands of Indians were jailed for civil disobedience, for taking out processions and hoisting flags on police chowkis and how the British reacted by firing on innocent people, using tear gas and lathi charges on the crowds. But newspapers were not allowed to publish this news.

The children’s parents were fierce patriots; everyone wore khadi and spun cotton on the charkha. Shireen’s elder sister was involved with secret radio broadcasts. Since it was illegal, the families closed the doors and windows and listened to what was actually taking place in the country. So, the children knew what was happening. But now they were going to do something!

At the park

The next morning, they met; all wearing khadi caps and with flags in hand. They walked to a park. Aziz said, “Yusuf Meherally Uncle coined the phrase ‘Quit India’. Gandhiji liked it better than the other slogans. So, he chose that and used it at the meeting.”

They walked into the park in twos, shouting, “British Government, Quit India!” It was a Saturday and many people were at the park. They also shouted along with the children. The guard yelled, “Stupid children, leave the place!”

So, the children left, happy with what they had done. Suddenly there was a commotion and the police came running up with lathis. Shireen, who was standing under a tree, looked up and saw a pair of feet. Surprised, she looked carefully and saw a boy, little older than themselves. A policeman shouted, “That boy hoisted a flag on a police chowki. We have to arrest him.”

Shireen realised that the police wanted the boy on the tree. Quickly she whispered, “Come down and join our group. Wear my cap. They won’t notice you.” He looked pale and tired but did as she said. The group stood silent, as more policemen passed by. One policeman threatened, “We will arrest you as well! Run away!”

So, they ran home through small gullies. When they were some distance away, the boy stopped. “My name is Madan Deshpande. Thank you for saving me. My sister lives here,” he said and rushed away.

When they got home, they told Shireen’s mother everything. “Never do this again,” she cautioned them. “It is dangerous. Each bit of ‘boring’ work you do is important for our struggle. But it was quick thinking to hide him in your group. By saving him, you prevented a tragedy. Shabash.”