  A dolphin’s guide to ruling the Earth

My name: Delsara

ADVERTISEMENT

In it together: My pod, obviously. We stick together and our teamwork is unmatchable. The marine council also includes turtles and seabirds. Plus, I’ve got friends all over - wolves, eagles, even some clever ants.

Formidable foes: Pollution, deforestation, and humans who think the ocean is their personal trash can. I’m onto them faster than you can say “eco-disaster.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s to love? Picture it: Clean, crystal-clear oceans, lush forests, vibrant coral reefs, and blue skies. Each creature has its place, and nature gets the respect it deserves. Doesn’t it sound like paradise?

Waste? No way!: Trash in my waters? Not on my watch! Recycling and repurposing have become a way of life, not a choice. This planet deserves clean oceans and fresh air, which means ditching wasteful habits once and for all.

What sets me apart: I’m a multitasker. I run the oceans but have the land and sky covered too. Not to brag, but I think I’m a pretty great ruler—fast, smart, and cool under pressure. Plus, I take the time and effort to listen to every creature around me. Through clicks, whistles, radiations, and body language, I ensure all disagreements are discussed and resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

My heroic code: Why cause a fuss when you can solve problems with brainpower and teamwork? I work with all species of nature – from tiny spiders to humans, everybody plays a part.

Sweet ride: I’m completely independent - I don’t need wheels to zoom through water! Not to mention the whole leaping-out-of-the-ocean thing that I have.

Hangout spots: I thrive in water. I’m comfortable under the waves, relaxing by a waterfall, or even floating in the ocean. Anywhere nature flows, I’m right there with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

My biggest win: Humans have finally caught on, making cleaner choices, protecting shared spaces, and respecting all life forms. It took a bit, but together, we’ve made the world progress like it was meant to be.

Word of advice: Don’t litter. Stay calm and take responsibility for your actions - trust me, it makes life easier for everyone.

Catchphrase: Me and the tides? We’re in perfect sync - come and swim with the winning team!

ADVERTISEMENT

Reconnect with the planet: Get with the clean-and-green lifestyle, and we’re cool. Dive in - after all, we’re all in this together.

The Bonus: With a balanced world come happier, healthier lives. Imagine clean, fresh air, thriving wildlife, and calm waters. Humans, dolphins, and all the critters in between live in harmony. Now that’s the world we all want!

The writer is a student of Std. VI, G.D. Goenka Public School, Gurgaon, Haryana. She was one of the six children, selected through a competition, to spend a day at The Hindu office in Chennai and work alongside the Young World team. This article appeared in the Children’s Day special issue of The Hindu Young World.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.