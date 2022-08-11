A dangerous mission

August 11, 2022 09:47 IST

With baba ill, would Manda be able to carry the secret message through to the rebels?

Pune, 1942

Manda’s father shivered violently as he tried to get up. His high fever had made him delirious. He groaned and muttered, “How? How? Who? I must go myself...”

Manda’s mother restrained him, saying, “Don’t worry, I know how to do it.” Ai then called out, “Manda, come here, child. You know Baba is involved in our freedom movement?”

Ten-year-old Manda nodded vigorously, her long plaits moving jauntily. Despite her limp, she was bright and happy-go-lucky. In school, when some children teased her about her limp, she would reply defiantly. Others ignored it and accepted it. They played together or did things like climbing trees. Sometimes, at home, she would cry because of the teasing. But her mother would say firmly, “Be angry if you want! But no crying! You can do anything you want.”

Manda’s task

Now Aai explained. “You know Pandit Kaka’s house. Take this note to him. It is urgent, and dangerous, as it has names that the British want. But you mustn’t be caught with it. So this is what I will do.’

Baba was a Sanskrit professor and taught in the same college as Pandit Kaka.

Manda laughed, brown eyes sparkling, as Ai took her long black plaits and wound one round her head. She then inserted a tiny black pouch with the dangerous note into her hair and covered it with the other plait. Then she secured it tightly with hairpins. Next, Ai covered the plaits with a jasmine garland. Manda giggled. This was a great way to outwit the police who worked under the British! The note was safe! No one would suspect a little girl of carrying secret information.

India was now full of people obeying Gandhiji’s call of civil disobedience and non-cooperation. The Quit India movement had begun. The jails were filling up fast. People were united in their fervour for a free India which would be ruled by Indians. The British had to Quit India!

Encounter with the police

When Manda was halfway to her destination, she heard a commotion. Police! She froze! She mustn’t show fear. Suddenly, a policeman shook her by the shoulder. Her heart thudded violently, as she looked at him. He barked out roughly, “Stop. Have you seen a tall, thin boy running? He is dangerous and has escaped from jail!”

Another policeman yelled angrily, “Leave that girl! Don’t ask every person on the road! Come this way.”

They raced off but another policeman was coming down the road. It must be a freedom fighter who had escaped! This was serious! She looked around, spied a tree and, quick as lightning, climbed it. Breathless, but well hidden, she waited till things became quiet and peaceful.

Finally she climbed down and set off for Pandit Kaka’s house. Hearing her urgent knocking, a worried professor flung open the door. His relief was great at seeing Manda. “So Vinayak has managed to send it. Give it to me, child.”

He watched in astonishment, as Manda loosened her hair and gave him the pouch. He laughed and exclaimed, ”Such a clever idea! Your mother is quick-witted. We can now carry on our work!” Then he patted her back and thanked her. “Manda, you have done us a big service. You must not be seen here. The police already suspect our college teachers. Go quickly. Your parents will be proud of you.”

Manda was overjoyed as she walked back home slowly. Her limp hadn’t mattered! She had finished the task entrusted to her! In a small way, she had helped freedom fighters!