A conversation with Artemis Fowl    

Published - November 14, 2024 03:00 pm IST

 A chat with the world’s youngest criminal mastermind takes an unexpected turn, with the secrets of a magic book revealed...

Kabir C. Seshadri

Artemis Fowl, Book 1: Are you done with the page or not? You’ve been on it for ages... Or are you a slow reader?

Kabir: Wait, what… Books can talk

AF: Yes, you aren’t hallucinating, books really can talk.

Pause as K considers this.

K: So... what’s it like being a book?

AF: Generally boring, and occasionally painful when I am mistreated; so I would hope that in future you are more gentle with my pages and my delicate spine!

K: Oh. Sorry, I just treat them like that because I am enjoying the book!

AF: So do you like arrogant criminal masterminds then?

K: No, they’re just interesting to read about

AF: Well, if you don’t mind, I have some interesting books to read right now. So we could talk later.

K: What do you mean?

AF: Books can read as well, you know.

K: I didn’t know that. But haven’t you gotten bored of reading about a 12-year-old criminal mastermind repeatedly?

AF: No, I read other books’ contents, not my own. I am currently reading a short story about an ordinary person’s life. In my existence, I have read many stories, an interesting one being that of a frazzled librarian, trying to handle all the books in the library.

K: Funnily enough, I borrowed this book from a huge library where there was a very preoccupied librarian only yesterday. But I might be interested in the story of an ordinary person, as it would be relatable. Tell me the story.

AF: Well, it is the diary of an ordinary person. It goes day by day. On the first day, the writer borrows an interesting book from a hassled librarian, which he enjoys very much and starts reading upon his return from school the next day.

K (intrigued): That could very well be my own story, starting from yesterday...

AF: There’s no “could very well be” about this; it is your story, less-than-smart-reader... starting yesterday.

K: What!!!?

AF: How did I let that slip!

K: Let what slip?

AF: The biggest secret of books — we read humans! In fact, I have read multiple humans so far.

K (taken aback): I really didn’t expect this. Or maybe I did, as soon as I realised books could talk. So which human has been your most interesting read so far?

AF: My book only got printed six months ago, so, so far I would say the librarian, who was very well read for a human.

K (Grin-grimace)

AF: You can get back to reading me now, but remember this — you don’t just read the book, the book reads you!

The writer is a student of Std. VII at Neev Academy, Bengaluru. He was one of the six children, selected through a competition, to spend a day at The Hindu office in Chennai and work alongside the Young World team. This article appeared in the Children’s Day special issue of The Hindu Young World.

