A city that floats

cIn Venice, people say, every view is a painting. In a city built on water, you can cruise along beautiful canals instead of bumpy roads and admire splendid historical buildings at every corner. But, besides the architectural marvels, did you know it was also a feat of engineering? Built on a swampy lagoon that could once barely support human weight, it has had buildings that have stood for over 1000 years.

Venice is believed to have formed in around 400 CE. History, as you know, is filled with stories of people fighting for each other’s territories. According to tradition, a group of Italians fled to escape invaders and camped in this lagoon. Eventually, it became their permanent settlement. They built not just ordinary buildings, but many architectural masterpieces. To top that, Venice became a major financial centre of Europe.

The foundation

But it was not easy territory to build on. So how did the buildings stand? Below the cathedrals and palaces and houses of the city, there are thousands of closely placed wooden poles, that have been driven underwater, past softer soil, and finally into the harder ground. In modern times, this is called a ‘pile foundation’ and is used in places with unstable soil.

While modern piles may be made of concrete; in Venice, wood was brought from the forests in Croatia. Above the vertical supports were placed wooden planks, above which was a stone base. Then came the buildings built of brick to keep them light and to allow for some swaying. Spread over 120 islands, the buildings gradually started coming closer and closer to form one large interconnected city, connected by criss-crossing canals and bridges.

It was expected that since the piles are underwater, their exposure to salt water and minerals would make them last longer than if they were exposed to air. Some piles that are over 1000 years still exist, even if the buildings above them are from a later time.

Today, due to rising sea levels and the age of the buildings, there are fears that the city will eventually sink. Solutions are being explored to save this floating city that tourists from all over the world flock to.

Fun fact

Venice is surrounded by water but, when people started living here, they couldn’t drink the saltwater. So they engineered a rainwater harvesting system, with hundreds of tanks and underground cisterns built in the public squares. All the rainwater would be directed to the squares, get filtered, and enter the wells from which people could draw water. The water was separated from the salt water of the Adriatic Sea.

Eventually, newer plumbing systems were developed. But the decorative well heads of the old system still dot the city. Just like the buildings, they represent a fine systematic engineering system hundreds of years old.

