A Christmas mystery

December 30, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

“Have you noticed? Everyone is preparing for the silly season,” said Sam, the cunning Arctic fox.

“Oh yes, all that scurrying and hurrying around as if the world spins on those gifts,” said Mantra, the snowshoe hare.

Sam and Mantra were a team. They lived in Santa’s village and hated Christmas. Why? No one knew.

“We should do something about this,” said Sam.

“What?” asked Mantra, always ready for mischief.

“The letters are starting to come in. We could steal them. That way, there will be no requests for presents and these guys will have nothing to do.”

“That’s brilliant,” exclaimed Mantra. “When shall we start?”

“Why not now? I think it’s time for the mail sleigh to come in.”

Conspiracy

The two friends made their way to the post office and hid. Soon, they heard the sound of the merry bells signalling the arrival of the mail. They sneaked in behind the sleigh and toppled two bags.

They huffed and puffed and dragged the bundles away. They thought the best place to hide them was in Santa’s garden.

“There’s so much activity here all the time that no one will notice. And, of course, there is all this snow lying around.”

Meanwhile, at the post office, the postie was puzzled. “I am sure I loaded more bags,” he said to himself, scratching his head.

Every day, Sam and Mantra carried away sacks of post and hid them in Santa’s garden. And, every day the postie was ‘foxed’ by the fewer number of bags. By the beginning of December, the stashed pile of letters was huge. It was almost a mountain now.

One night, there was a severe snowstorm. All night, the cold wind howled around the little village, rattling tiles and blowing snow down the chimneys. At times, the wind and sleet were so strong that it blew open the door and the snow swept into the house. Everyone hunkered down and wished for the morning and a let-up. Nobody slept a wink.

In the early hours of the morning, the snowstorm was spent. The people of the village woke up to an eerie silence. They peered out of their windows and cautiously stepped out. There was mayhem all around. Signboards and trees had fallen everywhere and snow lay thick upon the ground.

But, there was no sign of Santa and his wife, Gertrude, though she preferred to be called Mrs. Claus. Even their house was missing. Did the Clauses get blown away, everyone wondered. Everyone — the elves, foxes, hares, puffins, huskies and even the moose — began to search. As they walked around the village, they shouted, “Santa! Mrs. Claus! Woo hoo! Where are you?” There was no landmark even to say where the house was.

It was the busy puffins working their way through the snow who shouted. “Lookee ‘ere! Lookee ‘ere!” One of them held up a soggy letter in his beak. Everyone rushed towards them. The other puffins did not lift their heads. They continued to search. More and more letters came tumbling out of the snow. Then the post bags appeared. There were so many of them. The waiting crowd gasped.

“I knew it! I knew it!” shouted Postie. “I should have followed my instincts when I knew there was a lesser number of bags.”

Now, everyone was searching in the snowdrift. More and more bags and letters tumbled out. As the pile of snow flattened out, over the noise of the rescue workers, they heard a faint shout, “Help! Help!” In a couple of hours, the snow was cleared and they unearthed Santa’s house. The door opened and both Santa and Mrs. Claus came out. The crowd cheered.

When they told Santa about the letters, he was thoughtful. He looked over the crowd and, for a fleeting second, his glance rested on Sam and Mantra, both of whom had the grace to look ashamed. They blushed so deeply that their coats changed colour.

“No matter,” said Santa calmly. “We will put in extra hours and get everything done before Christmas.”

“We have to find the culprits,” said the Postie, still annoyed that his mail bags had been stolen. Everyone agreed. Though Santa did not want to pursue the investigation, he had to agree.

Husky was called in and asked to investigate. He took up the job with all seriousness. But, after a couple of days, he realised he would never find out who did it. The snowstorm had washed away all the clues. Nobody, except Santa, knew who had stolen the letters.

On Christmas Eve, Sam and Mantra were surprised when two big hampers appeared on their doorstep. All their favourite things were in it. Everyone said Santa was partial. Santa smiled.

But, every year since then, in the season of Advent, the coats of the Arctic fox and the snowshoe hare changed colour to remind them this was a season of love, hope, peace and harmony.