A checklist for the summer holiday

Wondering what to do as the summer holidays approach? Here are some ideas.

April 01, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

Radhika D. Shyam
Keep busy during the summer holidays.

Keep busy during the summer holidays. | Photo Credit: Freepik

The summer holidays are approaching. Here are some suggestions to keep boredom at bay.

Read books

Read books | Photo Credit: Freepik

1 Make a list of books and aim to read them by borrowing from friends or a library. Join a library if you haven’t already.

Spend time with people

Spend time with people | Photo Credit: Freepik

2 Spend more time with your grandparents — virtually, if they stay far away — and document memories by writing or recording videos/audios with their help. These will be treasured later. Make a family tree after consulting them. Go through photo albums with them and note down interesting stories and anecdotes.

Learn to cook

Learn to cook | Photo Credit: Freepik

3 Step into the kitchen and get to know all the ingredients by name, sight, smell and touch. Assist in cooking one meal a day; learn to cook some simple dishes and also your favourite food, however complicated it may be. Surprise your family by cooking something for them.

Start organising your things

Start organising your things | Photo Credit: Freepik

4 Organise any part of your house. Tidy up and bring some order to a wardrobe, study table, or loft.

Explore your neighbourhood

Explore your neighbourhood | Photo Credit: Freepik

5 Explore your neighbourhood. Set out early in the morning or later in the evening when it is not too hot and make a note of landmarks such as oldest schools, markets, residential apartments and other places to know more about the history of your area. Get to know your immediate neighbours and check if you can help them in anyway.

6 Teach for the sheer joy of it, either computers to a senior member of the family or neighbourhood or underprivileged children in your area.

Learn something new

Learn something new | Photo Credit: Freepik

7 Learn some new art or skill of your interest — offline or online. Pick up an interesting hobby and pursue it.

Take on some daily duties.

Take on some daily duties. | Photo Credit: Freepik

8 Take on some daily task to make your parents’ life simpler. You can water plants, walk the dog, wash the vehicle, make the coffe/tea, run errands and do a lot more.

Make your own bed

Make your own bed | Photo Credit: Freepik

9 Do your own chores — make your bed, wash your clothes, prepare your beverages, or keep your room tidy.

Bond with your siblings.

Bond with your siblings. | Photo Credit: Freepik

10 Bond with siblings, cousins and friends; set aside some time to play different games with them, every day.

Watch films or documentaries with your family

Watch films or documentaries with your family | Photo Credit: Freepik

11 Check information and reviews and prepare a list of movies, shows, documentaries that your family can watch and enjoy together.

12 Once school starts you will get busy with the daily grind. Think about the subjects you need to improve in and work on them.

