A box full of stories

“Amma, this is like one of those magical boxes: a story inside a story,” said Taran excitedly.

Appa and Amma were sitting beside each other, watching an artist work on a kavad storytelling box in his workshop and home. They were in Bassi, Rajasthan, the home of this unique art and craft form.

“It’s really like a mobile phone, Taran. You can literally scroll for a new story or reel,” joked Appa.

The artist at work smiled. He picked up a finished kavad and explained, “Yes, this is just like a portable TV or mobile phone. In the olden days, a performance artist would travel with a kavad and sing stories of the Ramayana and Mahabharata from village to village.”

Colourful stories

The Kavad looked like a colourful shrine with two doors. The artist pointed out to the figures painted on the doors — “the gatekeepers usually at temple doors — the dwarapalakas — Vijay and Ajay.” He proceeded to open the doors — the door on the left had many folded panels which depicted scenes from the Ramayana. “See, you can see Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana leaving for Vanvas.”

“What stories are on the right section? May I handle the kavad, is it okay?” asked Taran shyly.

“Yes, yes, beta!” replied the artist.

Taran inched closer to the kavad and opened the right door.

“Wow!” It’s Krishna lifting Mount Govardhan.”

There were multiple more scenes painted in vivid colours of blue, green, yellow and red. “The final panel usually has carved figures of Gods or saints, similar to a shrine,” explained the artist.

“Are these always the colour schemes that are used in Kavad boxes?” asked Amma, looking at some of the other finished pieces.

‘Yes, these are usually the colours that we use. The colours are a mix of minerals and a resin. Today, we make more smaller boxes; tourists prefer the compactness.”

“Can you narrate one of the stories in the traditional style?” asked Taran excitedly.

The artist smiled ruefully. “Unfortunately, beta, I am a carpenter and painter. I do not know the art of performing these stories. Many of these traditional kavad storytellers have taken up different jobs but there are still a few left in Jodhpur and Nagaur region of Rajasthan. That’s where the kavad artists originally came from.”

Taran was disappointed. While Amma bought a few kavad boxes for friends and family, Taran chatted on, “A dying art form, Appa; that is so sad.”

Appa patted his head. “There is always hope for a revival. Let’s find out more. Besides, people are bound to be exhausted by technology. I am sure there will be a back-to-basics movement.”

Taran nodded. He resisted the urge to check his phone, as he waved to the humble kavad artist smiling and waving back at him. The family made its way to their heritage fort hotel.

