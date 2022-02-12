A match with a difference: A big hit

12 February 2022 12:06 IST

Ankita’s confidence soars, as she smashes one ball after another. Will this streak continue?

The story so far: Ankita picks up the nuances of cricket well but doesn’t make it to the school team. She is seething when Vinod challenges her.

“We can have a match between two teams — Avengers and Badshahs — comprising both girls and boys from the two sections of Std. VII and VIII,” Ankita said.

Vinod thought about it and said, “I can’t believe such an innovative idea came from someone like you. I am game. I’ll talk to the girls and you talk to the boys.” As he walked away, Vinod sniggered, “Since we’ll be pitted against each other, I’ll have loads of fun at your expense.”

Everyone in the two classes like the idea and they sought the principal’s permission. He agreed. It was to be a 20-overs match and there was a scramble to get into the team. The selectors were Pallavi Narayanan and Arshad Nizam from Std. IX. The umpires were Sudeep Naidu and Glory Franklin of Std. X. The principal donated a glittering trophy, which he named Synergy Championship, for the tournament.

The match begins

Gautam of Avengers won the toss and chose to bat. The team got off to a steady start and, at the end of five overs, had notched up 30 for no loss. When the leg spinner Simran came on, the openers and the number three batsman found themselves back in the pavilion.

It was now Ankita’s turn to bat. She played the last ball from Simran carefully to midwicket and ran a single. Vinod walked up to his captain Shailaja and said, “I would like to bowl. I have seen Ankita play and I am sure I can get her out.”

Shailaja hesitated but handed him the ball. As Vinod moved into bowl, Ankita faced him, her face set. The first ball was an out-swinger and Ankita judged it perfectly and smashed it for a much-needed boundary.

In the stands, Aniket leapt in the air and whistled as loudly as he could. The second delivery was a yorker. Ankita stepped out and hit it for another four. Her teammates cheered. Ankita’s confidence was now high; it was her day and a chance to teach her biggest rival a lesson.

Aniket waited with bated breath, hoping Ankita wouldn’t do something silly.

To be continued