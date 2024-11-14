A 12-year-old reflects on what he can do to reduce pollution

Pollution is one of the biggest threats to our planet, affecting everything from the air we breathe to the water we drink and the land we live on. As a 12-year-old, if I had the power to change one thing, it would be to minimise pollution and protect the Earth. Every day, we hear about climate change, endangered species, and natural disasters ... most of these problems are connected to pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many animals are disappearing and others are being killed. We are not thinking enough about this issue. Plastic is a big problem because it doesn’t break down easily in the ground. We should use eco-friendly bags, instead of plastic ones. We need to understand that toxic waste from factories harms the Earth and learn about recycling things like e-waste. Using fewer cars that run on petrol and diesel would also help. Electric cars and bikes are already out there and, if more people used them, it would help a lot. Petrol and diesel come from fossil fuels, which can run out and take millions of years to replace. If we do these things, the world will be more beautiful and healthy for both Nature and people. Organic farming, without pesticides, would help too. A cleaner world could help slow down global warming and stop glaciers from melting

How can we contribute to reducing pollution? First, I can start by making small, meaningful changes in my daily life. For example, I can reduce plastic waste using reusable bags, bottles, and straws. I can recycle as much as possible and encourage my family and friends to do the same. By reducing the amount of waste in landfills, I can help cut down on the harmful chemicals that pollute the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secondly, I can educate myself and others about pollution and its effects. I will create presentations about pollution, talking about its impacts and how everyone can play a role in fighting it.

Lastly, I can take part by joining community clean-up drives, planting trees, or participating in eco-friendly activities that can make a difference. I can also advocate for stricter environmental policies by writing letters to local leaders or signing petitions that support clean air and water. All this will help push for bigger changes that will protect the planet.

The writer is a student of Std. VIII at Srushti World School, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He was one of the six children, selected through a competition, to spend a day at The Hindu office in Chennai and work alongside the Young World team. This article appeared in the Children’s Day special issue of The Hindu Young World.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.