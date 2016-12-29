TICKLE your funny bone

It’s been a long year and a lot has happened — both good and bad. There has been exam stress, homework deadlines to meet, and of course various other hurdles to cross. But now that the year is winding down’, it’s time for us to take a break and lighten the mood so to speak. Here are some books that are sure to make you roar with laughter. There are books for the very young and also for the slighter older reader.

Farmer Brown’s Barnyard Tales series by Doreen Cronin is sure to do the trick. Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type.

Farmer Brown has a problem.

His cows like to type.

All day long he hears

Click, clack, MOO.

Click, clack, MOO.

Clickety, clack, MOO.

Of course, Farmer Brown does not like to believe this. But then the cows start leaving him notes.

Some of the other books in the series are Giggle Giggle Quack, Dooby Dooby Moo, Thump, Quack, Moo: A Whacky Adventure, Click, Clack, Peep!

Here’s another one from a farm. And it’s sure to keep you laughing a long while after you have read the book. Duck On A Bike by David Shannon is about, well...a duck that wants to ride a bike.

Mischief and magic

If you are on for a spot of mischief then meet Meddling Mooli and Soups — Murali Krishnan and Supriya George. Two friends in the thick of things. Meddling Mooli and the Blue Legged Alien and Meddling Mooli and the Bully on Wheels are sure to keep your spirits up.

No list can be complete without Dr. Seuss. This one was posthumously published — What Pet Should I Get. Siblings, Jay and Kay made their appearance in One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish. In this book they visit a pet store to pick up a pet. It is told in Dr. Seuss’ signature rhyming style.

From the pet store, let’s travel to the Kingdom of Ickhtarpur ruled by Maharaja Icky. A deliciously gooey story of the most disgusting king ever. Written by Natasha Sharma, Icky Yucky Mucky is the story of a king with revolting table manners. The Maharani Yucky is no better. And, the people of this kingdom have been banned from using spoons or nail cutters.

All Roald Dahl’s books make for definite holiday reading, but we’ll look at Matilda for now. Matilda is a precocious, intelligent child and way ahead of the rest of her class. Matilda is caught between a horrible Headmistress, Agatha Trunchbull and her parents who are not overly concerned about her. As the story progresses Matilda and her teacher, Miss Honey, become friends. Matilda finds she has extraordinary powers which she then puts to good use. You will not be able to put down this book till you have read the last page.

A diary always makes for good reading. And here is a diary of an Indian schoolgirl. Apoorva is 12, overweight and the butt of jokes. Her mother insists she maintains a diary. After much resistance, Apoorva agrees on the condition that she will only write about 12 special meals she eats in the next few months. Thus begins A Diary of an Indian Schoolgirl by Nandini Nayar. What emerges is not just a description of meals but everything that is happening around her, her feelings and the people she meets.

Now that Apoorva has taken a liking to keeping a diary, she continues with Laugh Out Loud and Meanie.com

Everybody loves Mrs. Piggle Wiggle, who lives in an upside-down house and smells of cookies. According to local lore, she was married to a pirate. But the reason everybody loves her is because she knows everything about children. She has a quick cure for anything that afflicts a child. The Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle books were written by Betty MacDonald.

For some adventure combined with laughs there’s The Magic Store of Nu-Cham-Vu by Shreekumar Varma. The magic store is located in Anchan Bay, a seaside village and has the most unusual things like chocolate cakes made of potatoes and cream, toffee rolled around sugar cane sticks and beetroot ice cream garnished with tomato-chilli jam. It also sells the most amazing magical toys. So, what’s the problem, you ask? There’s a battle in the offing, read to find out.

Have you heard of T.S. Eliot? He is one of the major poets of the 20th century. He was a British essayist, publisher, playwright, literary and social critic. In the early 1930s, he wrote several cat tales and sent them to his grandchildren. Much later these poems were published in Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.

Here’s an excerpt:

I have a Gumbie Cat in mind, her name is Jennyanydots;

Her coat is of the tabby kind, with tiger strips and

Leopard spots

All day she sits upon the stair on the steps or on the mat

She sits and sits and sits and sits—and that’s what makes

A Gumbie Cat!

If you like cats, or even if you don’t read this book for some entertainment.