Senegal become first to qualify for quarters; Murray through to fourth round

The Senegalese haven’t had a lot to celebrate in football over the years. This time though, they have become the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

BASKETBALL

Irving, James shine as All-Stars

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James celebrated being named NBA All-Stars with 26 points and 21 points respectively in Cleveland Cavaliers’ 118-103 triumph over the Phoenix Suns.

CRICKET

Southee’s five-for restricts Bangladesh

Tim Southee picked up five for 94 and Trent Boult took four for 87 as New Zealand dismissed Bangladesh for 289 on the first day of the second Test.

FOOTBALL

Senegal through to quarters

While Algeria dug themselves into a hole by losing 2-1 against Tunisia, Senegal became the first team through to the last eight stage of the African Cup of Nations with a convincing 2-0 win over Zimbabwe.

TENNIS

Murray makes it to round four

Andy Murray boosted his chance of winning a first Australian Open title by advancing to the fourth round with a 6-4 6-2 6-4 win over American Sam Querrey.

