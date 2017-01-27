NEW on the rack

Children

A retelling of the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears with learning activities.

Author: Nick Page

Price: Rs. 150

Publisher: Make Believe Ideas

Herb was bored. Herb was blue. Then — Poof! — along came a Verb Fairy who motivated him with a magic sack filled with hundreds of awesome action words.

Author: Maria Fleming

Price: Rs. 99

Kimmie Auntie relishes India, children and shenanigans. Meet Max and Jack and learn that sharing is fun.

Author: Kimmie Aunty

Price: Rs. 125

Stella is not excited to get glasses until she puts them on and sees magical night sprites!

Author: Sam Hay

Price: Rs. 150

When the rains fail and the lakes dry up, the goose and the gander abandon their lake for wetter lands. But their talkative turtle, who lives in the lake, needs a new home too. The geese come up with an idea.

Price: Rs. 100

All time favourite fairy tales, retold.

Author: Ken Spillman

Price: Rs. 150

Publisher: Scholastic

Dear reader,

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

