NEW on the rack

A retelling of the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears with learning activities.

Author: Nick Page

Price: Rs. 150

Publisher: Make Believe Ideas

Herb was bored. Herb was blue. Then — Poof! — along came a Verb Fairy who motivated him with a magic sack filled with hundreds of awesome action words.

Author: Maria Fleming

Price: Rs. 99

Kimmie Auntie relishes India, children and shenanigans. Meet Max and Jack and learn that sharing is fun.

Author: Kimmie Aunty

Price: Rs. 125

Stella is not excited to get glasses until she puts them on and sees magical night sprites!

Author: Sam Hay

Price: Rs. 150

When the rains fail and the lakes dry up, the goose and the gander abandon their lake for wetter lands. But their talkative turtle, who lives in the lake, needs a new home too. The geese come up with an idea.

Price: Rs. 100

All time favourite fairy tales, retold.

Author: Ken Spillman

Price: Rs. 150

Publisher: Scholastic