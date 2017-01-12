McConnell beats the buzzer; Murray, Kerber get top seeds

BASKETBALL
Jumper at the buzzer gives 76ers victory
A baseline jumper is all that separated Philadelphia 76ers from the New York Knicks as T.J. McConnell’s shot with the clock dying earned them a 98-97 victory.
The win took their season’s tally to 11 victories, more than their entire last season put together (10-72 win-loss record in 2015-16 season).
CRICKET
Bangladesh make merry on rainy day one
On a tour where nothing has gone favourably for the visitors, a rainy day with overcast conditions seemed to be the worst thing yet that could happen to Bangladesh.
But they batted bravely, scoring quick runs, to finish day one of the first Test at 154 for three.
TENNIS
Murray, Kerber named top seeds
World number one in men’s and women’s singles, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber, were named the tops seeds in the Australian Open, set to begin on Monday.
