Federer, Wawrinka make it an all-Swiss semi-final; Tunisia make it to AFCON quarters

Roger Federer continued to roll back the years as he took apart Mischa Zverev 6-1 7-5 6-2 in just 92 minutes.

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.

BASKETBALL

Warriors, Cavs suffer shock defeats

On a night when Russell Westbrook registered his 22nd triple-double to lead Oklahoma City Thunder to victory, Golden State Warriors lost to Miami Heat 105-102 and New Orleans Pelicans got the better of defending champions Cleveland Cavaliers 124-122.

CRICKET

Saha leads Rest of India to victory

Wriddhiman Saha scored an unbeaten 203 in the fourth innings, and along with Cheteshwar Pujara (116 not out) helped Rest of India chase down their target of 379 in the Irani Cup against Ranji Trophy champions Gujarat.

FOOTBALL

Tunisia through to last eight

Tunisia thumped Zimbabwe 4-2 to progress to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations from Group B along with Senegal, who were held 2-2 by Algeria in the other game.

TENNIS

Swiss, U.S. joy at Australian Open

Venus Williams defied age to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Coco Vandeweghe steam rolled Garbine Muguruza to set up an all-American semi-final in the women’s section.

The Swiss men took the challenge set by the American women and made it an all-Swiss semi-final as Stan Wawrinka bettered Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Roger Federer cruised past Mischa Zverev.

