Sports reel Children

Egypt defeats Burkina Faso to reach finals; Cavaliers open February brightly

Egypt’s 44-year-old goalkeeper saved two spot-kicks in a penalty shoot-out win over Burkina Faso on Wednesday to lead his country into the African Cup of Nations final.

Egypt’s 44-year-old goalkeeper saved two spot-kicks in a penalty shoot-out win over Burkina Faso on Wednesday to lead his country into the African Cup of Nations final.   | Photo Credit: AP

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.

BASKETBALL

Cavs begin Feb with a bang

After going 7-8 in January, a disappointing win-loss ratio for the defending champions, Cleveland Cavaliers began February brightly, thumping Minnesota Timberwolves 125-97.

They had a total of 37 assists in the game, including 14 from Kyrie Irving, who scored 14 points, and 12 from LeBron James, who added 27 points.

CRICKET

NZ-Aus second ODI abandoned

Even though rain eased off ahead of the scheduled start of play at Napier, the second ODI between New Zealand and Australia was abandoned with play called off citing unsafe outfields.

FOOTBALL

Jesus dazzles on first league start

Gabriel Jesus had a goal and an assist in his first start for Manchester City in the Premier League as they ran riot against West Ham, defeating them 4-0.

The other side from Manchester weren’t as lucky on the day, as United were held to a goalless draw by Hull City.

Egypt through to AFCON final

After Mohamed Salah’s opener for Egypt was cancelled out by Burkina Faso’s Aristide Bance, the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between the two sides boiled down to penalties.

Egypt’s veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary turned out to be the hero, saving two penalties to see the shoot-out end 4-3.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
In School
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 2:34:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/children/Egypt-defeats-Burkina-Faso-to-reach-finals-Cavaliers-open-February-brightly/article17139703.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY