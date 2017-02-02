Egypt defeats Burkina Faso to reach finals; Cavaliers open February brightly

BASKETBALL

Cavs begin Feb with a bang

After going 7-8 in January, a disappointing win-loss ratio for the defending champions, Cleveland Cavaliers began February brightly, thumping Minnesota Timberwolves 125-97.

They had a total of 37 assists in the game, including 14 from Kyrie Irving, who scored 14 points, and 12 from LeBron James, who added 27 points.

CRICKET

NZ-Aus second ODI abandoned

Even though rain eased off ahead of the scheduled start of play at Napier, the second ODI between New Zealand and Australia was abandoned with play called off citing unsafe outfields.

FOOTBALL

Jesus dazzles on first league start

Gabriel Jesus had a goal and an assist in his first start for Manchester City in the Premier League as they ran riot against West Ham, defeating them 4-0.

The other side from Manchester weren’t as lucky on the day, as United were held to a goalless draw by Hull City.

Egypt through to AFCON final

After Mohamed Salah’s opener for Egypt was cancelled out by Burkina Faso’s Aristide Bance, the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between the two sides boiled down to penalties.

Egypt’s veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary turned out to be the hero, saving two penalties to see the shoot-out end 4-3.