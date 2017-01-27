All about spending

Are you on a spending spree? In a mood to splurge, splash out and squander? That’s great, but watch out!

When you are on a splurge, you are spending lavishly; you are going overboard and spending much above your budget.

For eg: Rima had been eyeing a designer outfit for a month and finally, this festive season, splurged on it. Rima could not afford it but she just splurged on it.

Be tempted

Or are you planning to splashout? To splashout means to spend a lot of money on something that is not very essential. You can splashout on an expensive camera or you can choose not to get tempted and not splashout that much money on luxuries. It’s up to you.

Whatever you decide to do, remember it’s not good to squander which means to throw away or waste money thoughtlessly, foolishly or extravagantly.

For eg: Amar has a tendency to squander his entire allowance on comic books.

So, splurge or splash out…but squander not!