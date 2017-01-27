Language lab Children

All about spending

Splurge but don’t squander, for that’s a waste.

Are you on a spending spree? In a mood to splurge, splash out and squander? That’s great, but watch out!

When you are on a splurge, you are spending lavishly; you are going overboard and spending much above your budget.

For eg: Rima had been eyeing a designer outfit for a month and finally, this festive season, splurged on it. Rima could not afford it but she just splurged on it.

Be tempted

Or are you planning to splashout? To splashout means to spend a lot of money on something that is not very essential. You can splashout on an expensive camera or you can choose not to get tempted and not splashout that much money on luxuries. It’s up to you.

Whatever you decide to do, remember it’s not good to squander which means to throw away or waste money thoughtlessly, foolishly or extravagantly.

For eg: Amar has a tendency to squander his entire allowance on comic books.

So, splurge or splash out…but squander not!

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Language Lab
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 3:42:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/children/All-about-spending/article17102399.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY