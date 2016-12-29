2016: Looking BACK

January

2: A group of four terrorists storm the Pathankot Air Force base early in the morning, killing six services personnel and injuring 18 after a fierce gun battle through the day, before being shot dead. The attack raised the spectre of cross-border terror yet again challenging peace efforts between India and Pakistan.

16: The International Atomic Energy Agency announces that Iran has adequately dismantled its nuclear weapons programme, allowing the United Nations to lift sanctions immediately.

28: The World Health Organisation announces an outbreak of the Zika virus.

February

1: Agreement on what a re-negotiated membership status for Britain in the European Union (EU) will look like failed to materialise at talks between European Council president Donald Tusk and British Prime Minister David Cameron at 10 Downing Street.

5: Britain and Sweden continue to seek the arrest and extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange regardless of the rulings of a UN legal panel that has called his three-and-a-half year refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London a case of “arbitrary detention” and a “deprivation of liberty”.

7: North Korea launches a long-range rocket into space, violating multiple UN treaties and prompting condemnation from around the world.

10: The Obama administration has proposes $860 million in aid for Pakistan, including $265 million for military hardware, which it said would help the country fight terrorists, secure nuclear weapons and improve ties with India.

19: Umberto Eco, author of Name of a Rose, is no more.

23: India remains the world’s largest weapons importer over a five-year period according to latest report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on global arms purchases.

March

14: The ESA and Roscosmos launch the joint ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter on a mission to Mars.

20: President Obama made history with his Cuba visit. He is the first US president to do so in 80 years.

21: The International Criminal Court finds former Congolese Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity, the first time the ICC convicted someone of sexual violence.

22: Three coordinated bombings in Brussels, Belgium kill at least 32 and injure at least 250. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant claims responsibility for the attacks.

24: Ex-Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadžić is sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity committed during the Bosnian War.

27: A suicide blast in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Lahore kills 75 people and injures around 340 others with a militant Sunni Islamic organisation claiming responsibility for targeting Christians celebrating Easter.

April

1: Clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani military in Nagorno-Karabakh kill at least 193 people, which becomes the heaviest breach of the 1994 ceasefire.

3: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung publish a set of 11.5 million confidential documents from the Panamanian corporate Mossack Fonseca that provides detailed information on more than 214,000 offshore companies, including the identities of shareholders and directors including noted personalities and heads of state.

4: Mehbooba Mufti, President of the Peoples Democratic Party, took oath as the first woman Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Twenty three ministers were sworn in alongside Ms. Mufti.

10: Ukraine’s embattled Prime Minister Arsenuiy Yatsenyuk announces he will resign, opening the way for the formation of a new government to end a drawn-out political crisis.

18: In a historic and emphatic repudiation of President Dilma Rousseff, Brazil’s lower house of congress votes to impeach the embattled leftist leader, whose popularity has plunged as the nation has fallen into recession and political paralysis.

21: After two consecutive years of weak monsoons, a quarter of India’s population, spread across 10 states, are reeling from severe water shortage.

May

5: In a virtual no-man’s land ever since India became independent in 1947, more than 9,000 persons living in 51 enclaves in Cooch Behar district will exercise their franchise for the first time.

19: Egypt Air Flight 804 crashes with 66 people on board over the Mediterranean en route from Paris to Cairo.

J. Jayalalithaa won a consecutive term with her party AIADMK winning a majority. BJPs Sarbananda Sonowala won in Assam. Mamata Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress won West Bengal again.

30 : Former Chadian President Hissène Habré is sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity committed during his tenure from 1982 to 1990, the first time an African Union-backed court convicted a former ruler of a country within its jurisdiction.

June

1: The Gotthard Base Tunnel, the world’s longest and deepest railway tunnel, is opened following two decades of construction work.

3: Muhammad Ali, the former world heavyweight champion died at a hospital in the US city of Phoenix, Arizona. He had been suffering from a respiratory illness, a condition that was complicated by Parkinson's disease.

22:Expanding its horizons, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched 20 satellites through a single rocket, surpassing its 2008 record of launching 10 satellites in a single mission.

23: The U.K, votes in a referendum to leave the European Union.

28: ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) claims responsibility for attacking Atatürk Airport in Istanbul, killing 45 and injuring around 230.

July

1: Latvia becomes the 35th member of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development).

1-2: Attack on a café in Dhaka left 28 people dead, including 20 hostages, most of whom were killed with sharp weapons.

4: NASA’s Juno spacecraft enters orbit around Jupiter and begins a 20-month survey of the planet.

August

5–21: The 2016 Summer Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

9: Sixteen years after she started a hunger strike to repeal AFSPA from the state, Irom Sharmila Chanu, became a free woman.

21: Defying all odds PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik won medals at the Games. Sindhu won a silver and Sakshi a bronze. Dipa Karmakar missed a bronze by 0.15 points but her clean finish in the high-risk Produnova vault won the hearts of the nation.

23: Sensitive data related to India’s Scorpene submarines is leaked, with French shipbuilder DCNS, which designed the submarine, facing a leak of documents spreading over 22,000 pages, a report in Australian media revealed.

31: The Brazilian Senate votes to impeach the President of Brazil Dilma Rousseff. The Vice President of Brazil, Michel Temer, who had assumed the presidential powers and duties as Acting President of Brazil during Rousseff’s suspension, takes office for the remainder of her term.

September

3: The US and China, together responsible for 40 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions, both ratify the Paris global climate agreement.

9: The government of North Korea conducts its fifth and reportedly biggest nuclear test. World leaders condemn the act, with the South calling it “maniacal recklessness”.

18: Terrorists have killed 17 Army soldiers and injured 19 in a suicide attack on an Army camp in Kashmir. Four terrorists struck the camp close to the headquarters of the 12th Brigade at Uri in Baramulla District. This makes it one of the deadliest terrorist strikes on security forces in recent times.

International investigators conclude that Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down by a Buk missile that came from an area controlled by pro-Russian rebels.

28: Ten days after the Uri attack that claimed 18 jawans, India carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists and ‘those protecting them’.

October

7: Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize for his “resolute” efforts to end more than five decades of war in his country, despite voters’ shock rejection of a historic peace deal.

14: The Maharashtra government has asked schools to circulate information about an online complaint lodging system developed by the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights against child sexual abuse. On the website ofwww.ncpcr.gov.in, the government has started a POCSO e-box, which could be clicked to lodge a direct complaint about abuse.

15: 150 nations meeting at the UNEP summit in Rwanda agree to phase out hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), as an amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

27: Nadia Murad Basee and Lamiya Aji Bashar, two Yazidi women who survived a nightmare ordeal of kidnapping, rape and slavery at the hands of Islamic State jihadists won the European Parliament’s prestigious Sakharov human rights prize.

31:Lebanon’s Michel Aoun, a former general backed by the powerful Hizbollah movement as well as long-time rivals, was elected President ending a political vacuum of more than two years.

November

1: Several cities, including Agra, Ahmedabad, Patna, Delhi and Varanasi, were choked by particulate matter pollution, when the northern parts of the country celebrated Deepavali.

8: America goes to the polls

9: Five hundred and 1,000 rupee notes ceased to be legal tender from midnight on November 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in a surprise address to the nation. He said the decision was taken to root out the menace of black money and corruption.

Donald Trump wins elections.

15: Russia launches offensive in Syria, airstrikes hit Aleppo

16: Winter session opens in Parliament. Demonetisation is a topic of contention.

25: Fidel Castro dead. Castro, a Cuban revolutionary and politician governed the Republic of Cuba as Prime Minister from 1959 to 1976 and then as President from 1976 to 2008.

29: Nagrota terror attack. Three army men were killed as terrorists stormed into an Army camp in Nagrota in the outskirts of Jammu city.

30: The Supreme Court asked all cinemas to play the national anthem before a film is screened “for the love of the motherland”, reigniting a debate over whether an increasingly assertive brand of nationalistic pride is stifling civil liberties.

December

3: The annual Heart of Asia conference began in Amritsar. Forty countries attended.

5: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa passes away.

9: South Korea’s parliament has voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye after a corruption scandal paralysed her administration and triggered massive street protests.

12: Cyclone Vardah hits coastal areas in Tamil Nadu leaving behind a trail of destruction.

14: An agreement has been reached with the Syrian government to allow opposition fighters to leave Aleppo.

15: More than 2,000 people evacuated from besieged districts of east Aleppo under a deal brokered by Turkey and Russia and overseen by the Red Cross, and thousands more are expected to make the journey in the coming days.

17: The FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence are supporting a CIA assessment that Russia interfered in the US election partly to try to help President-elect Donald Trump win.

20: Andrei Karlov, Russia’s ambassador to Turkey was shot dead by a Turkish policeman.

21: Berlin Christmas market attacked.

23: More than 4,000 fighters left Aleppo as evacuation of rebel-held parts of the city nears its end.