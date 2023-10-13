HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zydus unit recalls 7,248 bottles of Oxybutynin Chloride tablets in U.S.

October 13, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

A unit of Zydus Lifesciences is recalling more than 7,000 bottles of Oxybutynin Chloride tablets in the U.S. due to manufacturing issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As per its latest Enforcement Report, the U.S. health regulator said the drugmaker is recalling 7,248 bottles of Oxybutynin Chloride extended-release tablets, used to treat overactive bladder and urinary conditions, in the US.

New Jersey-based Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. is recalling the affected lot due to ‘Failed Dissolution Specifications’, the U.S. FDA stated.

The lot was produced at Ahmedabad and distributed in the U.S. by Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, the U.S. health regulator stated.

The drug firm initiated the Class II recall on September 21 this year.

As per the U.S. FDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.