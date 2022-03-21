Zydus Lifesciences gets U.S. FDA’s PAS nod for generic injection 

Zydus Lifesciences has received Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) nod from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market Mycophenolate Mofetil for Injection USP, 500 mg/vial.

The product, whose reference listed drug is CellCept injection, will be manufactured at the group’s injectables manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara, Gujarat. The Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) was for a site transfer into the Jarod site. This site was recently inspected by the U.S. FDA, Zydus said on Monday.

Mycophenolate Mofetil is indicated for use, in combination with other drugs, for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients receiving renal, hepatic or cardiac transplants. A PAS is an application that seeks to make changes to an already approved application such as an Abbreviated New Drug Application, which is used by the U.S. FDA to approve generic drugs.

In September 2017, the group was granted approval to market Mycophenolate Mofetil for Injection in the strength of 500 mg/vial, Zydus said. The company’s share closed 1.77% lower at ₹366.60 apiece.