Zydus gets USFDA nod for antiepileptic drug generic

Eligible for 180 days shared exclusivity for Brivaracetam tablets.

N.Ravikumar
October 06, 2022 11:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image only.

Drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences has received the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval to market Brivaracetam tablets. 

ADVERTISEMENT

An antiepileptic drug, the approved product is a generic of multinational pharma firm UCB’s Briviact. “U.S. subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Brivaracetam Tablets USP 10mg, 25mg, 50mg 75mg and 100mg,“ Zydus said in a statement on October 6.

Since it was “one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Brivaracetam Tablets USP 10mg, 25mg, 50mg, 75mg and 100mg, it is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity,” it said. 

Zydus gets USFDA approval for generic drug

The approved drug had annual sales of $412 million in the U.S., the company said citing IQVIA numbers. Brivaracetam is indicated for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients four years of age and older. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad,” Zydus said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
economy, business and finance
health
medicine
business (general)
generic drugs
prescription drugs

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app