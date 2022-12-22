  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zydus gets U.S. FDA nod for generic BP tablet

‘Selexipag tablet had annual sales of $577 million in the U.S.’

December 22, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Zydus Lifesciences subsidiary Zydus Worldwide DMCC has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market Selexipag Tablets in different strengths.

Indicated in adults for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), the reference listed drug of the approved product is Uptravi tablets.

Since it was one of the first applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Selexipag tablets 200 mcg, 400 mcg, 600 mcg, 800 mcg, 1,000 mcg, 1,200 mcg, 1,400 mcg, and 1,600 mcg it is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity, Zydus said.

The drug will be manufactured in the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ. Selexipag tablet had annual sales of $577 million in the U.S., the company said citing IQVIA numbers.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.