GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zydus gets tentative nod from U.S. FDA for copy of hypertension drug 

Published - June 14, 2024 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market Azilsartan Medoxomil and Chlorthalidone Tablets, 40 mg/12.5 mg and 40 mg/25 mg.

The approved product is a generic version of Edarbyclor tablets and is indicated for the treatment of high blood pressure (hypertension). Azilsartan Medoxomil and Chlorthalidone tablets had annual sales of $77.9 million in the U.S., Zydus said, citing IQVIA MAT March 24 numbers in a release on Friday.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ – II. The company’s shares rose 1.89% to close at ₹1,110.95 each on the BSE.

Edarbyclor is a trademark of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.