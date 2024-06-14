Zydus gets tentative nod from U.S. FDA for copy of hypertension drug 

Drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market Azilsartan Medoxomil and Chlorthalidone Tablets, 40 mg/12.5 mg and 40 mg/25 mg.

The approved product is a generic version of Edarbyclor tablets and is indicated for the treatment of high blood pressure (hypertension). Azilsartan Medoxomil and Chlorthalidone tablets had annual sales of $77.9 million in the U.S., Zydus said, citing IQVIA MAT March 24 numbers in a release on Friday.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ – II. The company’s shares rose 1.89% to close at ₹1,110.95 each on the BSE.

Edarbyclor is a trademark of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.