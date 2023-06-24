Zydus arm acquiring 6.5% stake in Mylab Discovery Solutions for ₹106 crore

June 24, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Zydus Lifesciences, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has decided to acquire a 6.5% equity stake in biotechnology company Mylab Discovery Solutions for ₹106 crore.

The proposed investment will help Zydus participate in the growing diagnostics space which is expected to witness increased penetration through in-clinic solutions with ‘point of care’ testing devices, the company said in a filing on Zydus Animal Health and Investments signing a share purchase agreement with Rising Sun Holdings and Mylab Discovery Solutions to acquire a little over 65 lakh shares.

Mylab is into research, development as well as manufacturing and marketing of in-vitro diagnostics kits, equipment, reagents and related therapeutic products linked to its diagnostic portfolio, and offers portfolio solutions to other labs and hospitals. In the fiscal ended March, it clocked a turnover of ₹95 crore.