BusinessHyderabad 20 January 2022 22:47 IST
Zydus’ anticonvulsant pill gets U.S. FDA nod
Updated: 20 January 2022 22:47 IST
Generic drugmaker Zydus has received the final approval from the U.S. FDA to market anticonvulsant drug Vigabatrin Tablets 500 mg. The approved product, whose reference listed drug is Sabril Tablets, will be manufactured at the Group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, Cadila Healthcare said on Thursday. Vigabatrin decreases the number of seizures in adults and children who have not been able to control their seizures with other treatment, the company said.
