Zurich Airport wins bid to develop Jewar airport

Zurich Airport International AG has been selected as the concessionaire for developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar, on Friday.

It outbid Adani Enterprises Limited and the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to build Delhi’s second international airport.

According to Shailendra Bhatia, nodal dfficer, Noida International Airport Limited, Zurich Airport International AG offered the maximum premium of ₹400.97 per passenger. The Adani Group offered ₹360 while the DIAL came up with a figure of ₹351. Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holdings Limited, the fourth company in the fray, offered ₹205.

A Swiss company, the Zurich Airport International AG was founded in 2000.

“The financial bid of Zurich Airport International AG will be put up before the project monitoring and implementation committee (PMIC) on December 2,” said Mr. Bhatia. PMIC will send the bid to the State cabinet and if all goes well, the work is expected to start early next year.

It has been 18 years since the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Rajnath Singh proposed a greenfield Taj International airport in Jewar. Initially proposed as a four-runway airport, four more runways were added to the project later.

According to a NIAL press release, a total of 1334 hectares of land from six villages of Jewar tehsil has been approved for the project out of which 998.1307 hectares have been taken under possession. The total compensation to be distributed among farmers is ₹3,167 crore out of which ₹2,546.95 crore has been distributed. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by 2023.