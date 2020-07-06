Zoom plans ‘significant’ investments in India

San Jose-headquartered video-conferencing platform Zoom Video Communications Inc. has plans to make significant investments in India over the next five years, said an official.

The company is also mulling to work with more stakeholders in India in the coming months to support key priorities such as Digital India, StartUp India and Skills India, as well as introducing them to Zoom, said Velchamy Sankarligam, president, engineering and product, Zoom.

He said Zoom has plans to make significant investments in India over the next five years and beyondincluding expanding its footprint and hiring more top talent in the region. “India is and will continue to be an important market for Zoom, and we are excited to build on the exciting opportunities we see in the region,” he wrote in a blog.

Talking about the misconception regarding Zoom and China, he said: “Zoom has been clear about its identity: Zoom is a U.S. company, publicly traded on the Nasdaq, founded and headquartered in San Jose, California. And like many global technology companies, Zoom has offices in China, operated by subsidiaries of the U.S. parent company.”

“Three of Zoom’s top executives are of Indian descent: Aparna Bawa, chief operating officer; Sunil Madan, corporate chief information officer; and myself.

“These characteristics are why many global technology companies, including my former employer VMWare, chose to invest in India as a key regional operational hub, and we are looking to expand our service to as many of India’s 1.3 billion people as we can reach,” he said.