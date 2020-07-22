‘Zoom has a robust system of security controls’

22 July 2020 21:33 IST

There is significant misinformation, blatant inaccuracies about Zoom with regards to China, says Global CIO Moseley

Zoom is committed to providing educators with the tools and resources they need for a safe and secure platform, said Harry D. Moseley, global chief information officer, Zoom Video Communications. Edited excerpts:

COVID-19 has led to a digitalised world. How has it benefited you in terms of customer base?

No one had anticipated the world to just go digital. Due to this, Zoom has seen a massive surge in the number of users. As of the end of December last year, the maximum number of daily meeting participants, both free and paid, on Zoom was approximately 10 million. In March this year, we reached more than 200 million daily meeting participants, both free and paid, and in April, we surpassed 300 million daily meeting participants. India is one of the largest markets for Zoom. As more and new kinds of users start using Zoom during this time, Zoom has been proactively engaging to make sure they understand Zoom’s relevant policies, as well as the best ways to use the platform and protect their meetings.

When the global economy has collapsed due to COVID-19, how has Zoom managed to stay afloat?

With virtual collaboration tools like Zoom, people have realised success. Employers have realised that employees are more productive and motivated while working from home. Not just working, we are also seeing a trend of frequent events being held on digital platforms. As more people become comfortable with working online, we can expect digital events to have higher relevance and better market penetration. Easy to use collaboration platforms have given a new meaning to the ‘new normal.’ These platforms are also an opportunity for brands to maintain their identity by giving amazing experiences to the guests; additionally, being secure and supporting a huge number of guests that otherwise would have become a challenge to accommodate traditionally. An added advantage of digital events is through various social media platforms, a huge number of audiences can be addressed at once.

Many are under the impression that Zoom is a Chinese firm and avoid using it on security concerns. Your views on it?

There has been significant misinformation and blatant inaccuracies circulating about Zoom with regards to China from various channels. Zoom is a U.S. company, publicly traded on the NASDAQ, founded, and headquartered in San Jose, California. Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom, is an American citizen for the last decade or so. In India, we’ve been proud to help businesses, government agencies, communities, schools, and other users stay connected during this global health crisis.

Zoom’s system is designed such that only minimal information is collected and, unless a meeting is recorded by the host, the video, time audio, and chat content is not stored. Zoom places great emphasis on safety and security, and has implemented a robust system of security controls designed to protect users’ personal data, as well as features to help Zoom users protect the security of their meetings. In fact, Zoom follows all requisite guidelines of the countries it operates in and interfaces with local governing bodies on cybersecurity issues. This reflects the most recent advisory released by CERT-In dated 29th May, which covers the enhanced security features of Zoom 5.0. We are also in conversation with the Ministry of Home Affairs and have already shared all relevant information to help them make informed decisions about their policies.

What are the challenges faced by you in these times?

For any company that experiences a spike in the number of users that we had seen, there are many challenges that come up. Firstly, we had to ramp up our servers to serve the growing customer base that caused a temporary issue where Zoom failed to fully implement its geo-fencing best practices. However, the issue was rectified within hours.

Zoom was originally developed for enterprise use and has been confidently selected for complete deployment by a large number of institutions globally, following security reviews of our user, network and data center layers. However, we saw more participants from standalone users, who have been using the platform to connect to their family, friends and colleagues, increased usage by schools to continue the education processes, etc. A lot of such users are unaware of various security measures one should adopt while on a virtual platform, leading to issues like meeting bombing. We have been educating users on security best practices for setting up their meetings, including recommending that users avoid sharing private meeting links and passwords publicly on websites, social media, or other public forums, and encouraging anyone hosting large-scale or public events to utilise Zoom’s webinar solution.

What is the expected revenue for FY 21?

The first quarter of Q1 of 2020 recorded total revenue of $328.2 million, up by 169% year-over-year. The number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in TTM revenue are up by 90% as year-on-year growth. We have approximately 265,400 customers with more than 10 employees, up by 354% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $259 million for the quarter, compared to $22.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Free cash flow was $251.7 million, compared to $15.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Some third parties are offering discounts on subscription. Why isn’t Zoom doing it directly?

Zoom is doing everything we can to provide resources and support to those navigating the coronavirus outbreak, including enabling over 1,00,000 schools across 25 countries, including India, to help children continue their education remotely. Zoom is committed to providing educators with the tools and resources they need on a safe and secure platform and in March we lifted the 40-minute time limit on free basic accounts for schools in India.

What are the new products that Zoom will be offering?

It’s great that so many people are using Zoom to stay connected in this time of social distancing, school closures and work-from-home routines. These virtual happy hours, coffee breaks, pub quizzes, dance practices, yoga sessions, Broadway and TV shows and so many other events over Zoom — the creativity and resilience in these tough times are inspiring.

There are several apps in market place. How are you different from them?

The strongest advantage Zoom has over other products is it is simple and easy to use. Even a layman can start using Zoom in a few clicks and that is what makes it easy to adopt. Beyond this, users also are absolutely sure about frictionless, immersive video and audio experiences even at low bandwidths. There are a host of other features which our users love us for. Beyond this, the central IT Teams love our features of dash-boarding and reporting to ensure that they keep their end users happy. Hence, Zoom is loved by users at both ends of the spectrum.