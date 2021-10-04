Business

‘Zoom fashion’ drove sales in first half of 2021: Snapdeal

Growth in the fashion category for men and women more than doubled in the first six months of 2021, mainly driven by ‘Zoom fashion’ mostly comprising waist-up garments such as T-shirts and overcoats, said e-commerce player Snapdeal.

Sales grew significantly as consumers replenished their wardrobe to meet work-from-home clothing requirements between January and June year-earlier period, officials of the e-tailer told theThe Hindu.

Snapdeal also reported an almost sixfold surge in the sales of children’sapparel during January-July period over the year-earlier period.

Apart from fashion, the e-tailer also witnessed an increase in demand in home category, which grew by 70% in 18 months since March 2020, it said.

Commenting on its latest scale up of logistics, delivery and fulfilment infrastructure, a Snapdeal spokesperson said, “We have set up 130 logistics hubs across India this year, taking our network to the entire country including J&K and the North Eastern region.’’

The company said this network expansion would cater to growing customer demands from smaller cities such as Baramulla (J&K), Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Khammam (Telangana), Alwar (Rajasthan), Sambalpur (Odisha), Tumkur (Karnataka), Latur (Maharashtra), and Dimapur (Nagaland).

Snapdeal is in the process of exploring an IPO on domestic bourses to raise $400 million, as per market information.


