November 25, 2024e-Paper

Zomato shares climb nearly 4% on BSE Sensex inclusion; JSW Steel down by 2%

Published - November 25, 2024 10:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Shares of online food delivery firm Zomato climbed nearly 4%. File

Photo Credit: REUTERS

Shares of online food delivery firm Zomato climbed nearly 4% on Monday (November 25, 2024) following news that it will become a part of the BSE benchmark Sensex from December 23.

The stock jumped 3.58% to settle at ₹273.60 on the BSE. During the day, it soared 7.62% to ₹284.30.

Zomato will become a part of the benchmark BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel on December 23.

This is part of the latest reconstitution announced by Asia Index Private Ltd, a subsidiary of BSE. The changes will take effect on December 23, 2024, the Asia Index announced.

Shares of JSW Steel declined 2.40% to ₹953.35, becoming the biggest laggard among the Sensex firms.

Zomato's inclusion in the 30-stock index marks a significant milestone for the company, which has seen an impressive rally over the past year.

