Zomato shares climb nearly 14% as firm narrows loss in Sept. quarter

Shares of online food delivery platform Zomato rallied nearly 14% on Friday after the company announced that it had narrowed its consolidated net loss to ₹250.8 crore in the second quarter.

The stock rose 13.84% to close at ₹72.80 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it zoomed 13.6% to end at ₹72.65 apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

In volume terms, 3.19 crore shares were traded on the BSE and over 39 crore units were on the NSE during the day.

The company’s consolidated net loss stood at ₹434.9 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,661.3 crore during the July-September quarter against ₹1,024.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company said this is the first quarter where it has crossed the billion-dollar annualised revenue mark.

However, its total expenses also rose to ₹2,091.3 crore during the quarter under review from ₹1,601.5 crore a year earlier.