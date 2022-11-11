Zomato shares climb nearly 14% as firm narrows loss in Sept. quarter

Shares of online food delivery platform Zomato rallied nearly 14% on Friday after the company announced that it had narrowed its consolidated net loss to ₹250.8 crore in the second quarter.

The stock rose 13.84% to close at ₹72.80 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it zoomed 13.6% to end at ₹72.65 apiece.

In volume terms, 3.19 crore shares were traded on the BSE and over 39 crore units were on the NSE during the day.

The company’s consolidated net loss stood at ₹434.9 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,661.3 crore during the July-September quarter against ₹1,024.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company said this is the first quarter where it has crossed the billion-dollar annualised revenue mark.

However, its total expenses also rose to ₹2,091.3 crore during the quarter under review from ₹1,601.5 crore a year earlier.