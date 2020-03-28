Zomato raises ₹12 cr. to ‘feed daily wagers’

Food delivery application Zomato, which launched ‘Feed the daily wager’ initiative on March 24 to provide food support to communities worst hit by the lockdown, has till now raised about ₹12 crore as part of the campaign, its CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Saturday.
The company has also doubled its collection target under the initiative to ₹50 crore, which will be used to distribute food packages to “the daily wager communities that are currently unable to support their family’s food requirement.”
