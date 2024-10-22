Zomato posts ₹176 crore profit for Sept quarter, revenue at ₹4,766 crore

Online food delivery firm Zomato Ltd on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹176 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2024.

The board of the company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹36 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, has also approved the raising of ₹8,500 crore through qualified institutional placement of equity shares, Zomato Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹4,799 crore. It was at ₹2,848 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses were at Rs 4,783 crore in the quarter under review against ₹3,039 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it said.

Zomato said its results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, are not comparable with other quarters and half-year results due to the acquisition of Orbgen Technologies Private Ltd (OTPL') and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd (WEPL) holding the 'movies ticketing' business and events business respectively from One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) in August this year.