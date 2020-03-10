ZoloStays to raise $100 mn for expansion

CHENNAI

10 March 2020 22:18 IST

Firm likely to end FY20 with a revenue of ₹750 crore

ZoloStays Property Solutions, a co-living and home rental start-up, is in talks with private equity investors to raise $100 million to fund its expansion plans, said a top executive.

“Co-living is one of the most viable and sustainable ways of living that we can create for the future,” said Nikhil Sikri, co-founder and CEO, Zolostays. “We conceived the idea of co-living some five years ago to help students and working professionals and the idea had caught up,” he said.

According to him, the co-living market size across India’s top 30 cities was expected to more than double by 2025 to $13.92 billion from current $6.67 billion.

Advertising

Advertising

Founded by Mr SikriNikhil, Akhil Sikri and Sneha Choudhry, ZoloStays operates in ten cities servicing about 50,000 people by having tie-up with over 500 builders, property owners and large developers. This would be doubled to 20 cities with the company serving one million people in the next two to three years.

The firm had already raised $35 million through three rounds of funding.

The last round of funding was led by existing investor Nexus Venture Partners and IDFC Alternatives. The company is planning to raise $100 million to fund its expansion plans and investments in technology and talent.

The Bengaluru-based start-up serves as a market place for property solutions such as paying guest accommodation, service apartments and independent flats. It deploys Internet of Things for electricity and water billing in its properties.

Last year, the company posted revenue of ₹240 crore and might end the current year with ₹750 crore.