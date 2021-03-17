Zoho unveils to focus on transnational localism

Zoho Corporation on Wednesday unveiled plans for the next 25 years that includes focus on transnational localism, supporting self-reliant economies and investing in long-term R&D.

The U.S.-based technology firm, as part of its efforts on transnational localism, will open more satellite offices with 20 to 30 seats in rural and non-urban areas across India, Sridhar Vembu, CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

The Chennai headquartered company, which has completed 25 years in business will undertake infrastructure projects in villages where it has opened offices, and invest in long-term R&D projects aimed at building capabilities and know how. Besides, Zoho will further expand and develop its school in Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu to educate local children in their local language and contribute to serving local communities through various initiatives.

Similar projects will be undertaken in other rural and non-urban areas. Zoho will continue to build and expand its product portfolio across its brands from India to serve the global market.

“Zoho has been built on values and convictions. We do not measure our success in numbers, but the impact we have had on our employees, their families, customers, industry, ecosystem and the local communities,” he said.

“Our purpose has been to create opportunities for those who don’t have them, build compelling products for our customers, and serve geographical locations that have not been served before. We want to continue being a catalyst for change, inspiring others and emerging as a top technology leader, all the while serving those whom we impact more broadly and deeply,” he added.

Incorporated during 1996, Zoho has three brands serving different markets, starting with IoT platform, enterprise IT management and cloud platform and applications.

The privately-held company employs over 9,000 employees. More than 60 million users around the world rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses.