Zoho unveils desi version of China’s CamScanner app

Chennai

02 July 2020 22:37 IST

Zoho Corp. unveils document scanner app

Software developer Zoho Corporation has made available its document scanner app as an alternative to Chinese application CamScanner. Zoho Doc Scanner comes in basic and premium versions and is available free of cost. The Zoho Doc Scanner allows unlimited scans and has features including reminders, secure documents, OCR, export as text and search-through documents, unlimited workflows, doc scanner web, auto-upload documents, read documents, create folders, export to cloud services and themes, the company said. Doc Scanner also enables scanning of business cards in 17 languages, it added in the statement.

Advertising

Advertising