Zoho invests ₹35 crore in MRI tech start-up Voxelgrids

CHENNAI

07 September 2021 22:58 IST

Zoho Corp will be investing ₹35 crore in MRI technology start-up Voxelgrids in two tranches in 18 months and pick up 25% stake over two years. “Our mission is to invest in critical technology know-how in the country,” said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and co-founder, Zoho Corp. “This (investment) fits very well with the mission.”

“We have medical devices company vTitan, which has started shipping products already. So, Zoho has experience with the medical devices,” he said.

Having invested ₹250 crore so far, this is the latest in the series of investment made by Zoho in the healthcare sector such as vTitan and SignalChip. This investment is to foster development of deep technological capabilities and intellectual properties in the country, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Voxelgrids is an Indian startup that builds Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. It manufactures 1.5T MRI scanners that are lightweight, mobile, and easy to install, operate and maintain even in remote locations such as small villages. The equipment also includes a proprietary software package for imaging purposes. Voxelgrids also aims to have multiple full-fledged clinical sites by FY22.

Mr. Vembu said that one of the pressing concerns for the country is the lack of indigenous industrial know-how and manufacturing capabilities. A healthy DeepTech ecosystem is vital to solving this issue and driving structural economic change.

“Voxelgrids is one of the few companies that is working to solve this problem with MRI machines entirely built in India. We need more such companies that can own and command this type of engineering know-how across different sectors,” he added.

“DeepTech products, like ours, require a significant amount of time from completing the R&D to taking the product to market, and most often, this is the time where we face insufficient funding. The investment from Zoho will help us bridge this gap and speed up our efforts to scale,” said Arjun Arunachalam, CEO and founder, Voxelgrids.