Zoho Corp rolls out modern PoS solution for retail stores

February 27, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Zoho Corporation said it had introduced a modern point of sale (PoS) solution for retail stores in the small and medium segments to streamline their day-to-day operations and monitor them easily from one place.

Unveiled under the brand name Zakya, it provides robust capabilities for improved inventory management, omni channel sales and customer experience, Zoho said in a statement.

Prior to introducing, Zakya had surveyed more than 1,000 respondents and the top three features sought by them were ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and mobile billing.

Currently, Zakya powers more than 170 ‘active’ stores in different parts of the country. The standard plan starts at ₹649 per month. The offering is also available for a 15-day free trial. It supports 10 Indian languages.

The software also provides a forever free version, which includes features such as counter billing apps, sales management, purchase management, inventory management, shipping and more.

