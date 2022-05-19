Zoho Corp arm ManageEngine to hire 1,000 people in India this year  

New hires would include developers, R&D talent and customer-facing roles

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, on Thursday said it has plans to grow its Indian workforce by 1,000 employees in 2022.

These hirers would be for development, R&D and customer-facing roles, the company said.

Speaking at a ManageEngine user conference in Bengaluru, Sridhar Vembu, CEO and co-founder of Zoho Corp., said, “We invest heavily in R&D, product design and integration so that our customers can accelerate their own digital transformation. We are in IT for the long haul.’‘

The country has emerged as one of the top three markets worldwide for the company after the U.S and the U.K., said Shailesh Davey, Co-Founder & Vice President of Engineering of Zoho Corp.

“The company is planning to boost its local workforce by 25%,” he said, adding, “We registered a YoY revenue growth of 63.2% in 2021 in India, while our customer count increased by 26.3%, driven by demand primarily from the BFSI and IT services and solutions sectors.’‘

ManageEngine which currently focuses on hybrid work, cloud adoption and digital has served over 2,80,000 organisations in more than 190 countries since 2002.