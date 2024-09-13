ZF Rane inaugurates Inflator plant and Sled test facility at Trichy

ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. announced the inauguration of ₹.100 crore new Inflator plant and Sled test facility for its occupant safety business at Trichy.

The initial capacity of the Inflator plant is around 3 million units per annum. The new inflator facility will help enhance local content in airbags, said the joint venture firm of Rane Groupwith the German ZF Group in a statement.

The Inflator plant initially will produce the driver and passenger versions from its facility within the ZF Rane Trichy plant. The Sled facility will enhance the testing capabilities and offer products at reduced lead-time.

ZF Rane Automotive India MD Harish Lakshman said that the inauguration of the Inflator plant and Sled test facility marked a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to enhancing safety in the Indian automotive industry.

“With this investment, we are well prepared to capitalize on the sustainable growth potential of the passive safety systems market. Keeping the inflator production inhouse and expanding our testing footprint globally is a vital part of our strategy,” said ZF Lifetec Executive Vice President Rudolf Stark.

