ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions India inaugurates ESC test track in Chennai

Published - November 27, 2024 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Aerial shot of Electronic Stability Control test track in Chennai that includes a 200-meter diameter dynamic pad as well as 600-meter approach roads to enable the simulation of real-world driving conditions.  

ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) India inaugurated its state-of-the-art Electronic Stability Control (ESC) test track in Chennai.

The ESC test track provides a controlled environment for rigorous testing of vehicle stability, agility, and handling performance. Certified by TUV Rheinland and ARAI, it is equipped to test a wide range of vehicles, from two-wheelers to heavy commercial vehicles.

The track will also be available for customers and third parties enabling the industry to conduct their own testing at the facility, said the leading global provider of advanced automotive safety systems said in a statement.

“This state-of-the-art facility will enable us to accelerate the development and testing of advanced safety systems, pushing the boundaries of vehicle safety while delivering innovative solutions that save lives. By investing in cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, we continue to stay committed to shaping the future of automotive safety, said its Managing Director P. Kaniappan.

The new facility complements ZF’s existing ABS test track.

