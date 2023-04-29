ADVERTISEMENT

Zero trust to become cornerstone of data security this year in India: Dell’s Ripu Bajwa

April 29, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

`Zero trust will fail if not applied as an overarching philosophy to workforce, device, network, data security, analytics, automation and orchestration’

Mini Tejaswi

Zero trust architecture is going to become the cornerstone of data security in 2023 especially when India remains one of the most vulnerable countries to cyberthreats and data-loss incidents, predicted Ripu Bajwa, Director and General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies India.

In simple terms, zero trust is a security framework requiring all users in and outside the network of an organisation to be security checked, authenticated, authorised, and validated before being granted physical or virtual access to an enterprise, its systems, applications and datapool.

However, complexities around cybersecurity, infrastructure costs and limited understanding of gaps in cyber-resiliency among enterprises stand at the fore as challenges against data protection this year, he commented.

“If we are to succeed in the data era, we need to take a proactive approach to cybersecurity and it needs to be a continuous process and should be built on triple A pillars: authorisation, authentication and accounting,” he told The Hindu.

He also cautioned against a piecemeal approach to implementing zero trust as such an approach would invariably create gaps in the data pipeline that would make zero trust less ironclad. At the same time, unwinding legacy hardware and software would also lead to security lapses, he warned.

“Zero trust is not a single product nor is it a single technique. It is based on a philosophy which brings in people, policies, technology and enterprises. Zero trust will fail if not applied as an overarching philosophy to workforce, device, network, data security, analytics, automation and orchestration,” Mr. Bajwa further said.

