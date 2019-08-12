‘Zero net debt by March 2021’

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) — which has an outstanding debt of ₹288,243 crore ($41.8 billion) as on June 30, 2019 — plans to turn the firm into a ‘zero debt’ company in the next 18 months as the capital expenditure cycle for Reliance Jio and the petrochemicals expansion project comes to an end.

The company, with the highest debt in India, has cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of ₹131,710 crore ($19.1 billion) as on June 30, 2019, taking the net debt to ₹156,533 crore. Last fiscal, RIL transferred its telecom infrastructure assets to two separate infrastructure trusts for a consideration of ₹1.25 lakh crore with the intention of raising this money from large global institutional investors.

“We have received strong interest and commitments from reputed global investors and are confident that these transactions will be completed by the end of this financial year. Post this, we ended last year with net debt of ₹154,478 crore,” Mr. Ambani told shareholders during the company’s 42nd AGM.

Explaining the roadmap to becoming a zero net debt company by March 31, 2021, he said, “We expect to complete our transactions with Saudi Aramco and BP within this financial year. The commitments from these two transactions are about ₹1.1 lakh crore.”

RIL is planning to hive off significant minority stakes in its consumer- facing businesses of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail to mop up funds before listing both the businesses individually on the stock exchanges.

“We have received strong interest from strategic and financial investors in Jio and Reliance Retail. We will induct leading global partners in these businesses in the next few quarters, and move towards listing of both these companies within the next five years. We will also evaluate value unlocking options for our real estate and financial investments,” he said.

“I have no doubt that your company will have one of the strongest balance sheets in the world. As we achieve our zero net-debt target, I assure you, my dear shareholders, that we will reward you abundantly through higher dividends, periodic bonus issues and other means, and at a more accelerated pace than any time in our history,” Mr. Ambani said.