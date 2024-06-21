ADVERTISEMENT

Zepto raises $665 million

Published - June 21, 2024 09:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Consumer internet company Zepto said it had raised $665 million at a valuation of $3.6 billion nine months after it had raised $235 million at a $1.4 billion valuation.  Avenir, Lightspeed, and Avra had joined as new investors, among others.

Existing investors Glade Brook, Nexus, and StepStone co-led the round with Goodwater and Lachy Groom doubling down as well, the company said in a statement.

Co-founder & CEO Aadit Palicha, said, “This dynamic of stores turning profitable faster and faster has enabled Zepto to grow rapidly while simultaneously achieving near EBITDA positivity at a company level.”

“We plan to continue operating with fiscal discipline as we scale from 350 stores to 700 stores by reinvesting the capital generated from mature stores back into the business. If we are able to achieve this while continuing to delight customers, I believe we will be ready to go public relatively soon,” he added.

