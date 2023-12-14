GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Zenex Animal Health acquires Ayurvet

December 14, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Zenex Animal Health has announced the 100% acquisition of Ayurvet a provider of natural and ayurvedic and herbal medicines, feed supplements and topical treatments for farm and companion animals for an unspecified amount. 

“This strategic move will enable Zenex to strengthen its portfolio of offerings by adding herbals and furthering the quality of its overall animal health portfolio globally,” the company said in a statement.

Arun Atrey, MD and CEO of Zenex, said, “Zenex is proactively exploring avenues to integrate with complementary businesses and cement its position as a leader and holistic provider of comprehensive solutions to all segments within animal healthcare.”

Renuka Ramnath, Chairperson, Zenex and Founder, MD and CEO, Multiples Alternate Asset Management said, “This acquisition marks an important step to augment our product offering and cement our leadership in India animal healthcare.”

“As part of Zenex’s long-term value creation journey, we will continue to seek interesting opportunities to bring companies with complementary capabilities into our fold, and scale them on the back of Zenex’s entrenched sales and distribution network,” she said.  Pradip Burman, Founder of Ayurvet, said “We are confident in the management of Zenex, that the vision with which I started Ayurvet, and the legacy built over the past 31 years, will be carried forward.”

Zenex is backed by a consortium of financial investors led by Multiples PE, along with CPP Investments, RARE Enterprises, SBI, ADB, IFC, and HNIs. 

