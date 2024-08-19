Zen Technologies’ mine detection system granted patent  

Military training and anti-drone solutions provider Zen Technologies on Monday said it recently received patent grant in India for its mine detection system.

The system incorporates GPS/GIS technology to plot and record in memory the coordinates of mines in terms of latitude/longitude and military grid in defence series maps (DSM). This feature ensures the system can accurately navigate to pre-recorded coordinates and assist in the safe retrieval of mines. It is designed to function in extreme environmental conditions, operating at temperatures ranging from minus 25°C to plus 45°C and altitudes up to 15,000 feet above mean sea level, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.

The equipment is user-friendly and provides handheld devices for soldiers to safely lay and retrieve mines, even at night. It also ensures that there is no significant change required to existing mine laying drills and procedures, thereby facilitating ease of use in the field, it said.

The Granted Patent, the 16th in the calendar year 2024, stands testament to Zen Technologies commitment to innovation and excellence within the Indian defence industry, the company said.